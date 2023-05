News From Law.com

This week: A federal judge said the 3M earplug settlement talks have reached a "critical juncture" requiring the CEO's involvement. Trade groups representing special masters, or court-appointed neutrals, want to move the profession beyond the same players, who are often white and male. Find out who got appointed to lead Zantac lawsuits in Delaware state courts.

May 24, 2023, 11:24 AM

