This week: 3M announced a $6 billion settlement on Tuesday to resolve hundreds of thousands of lawsuits over its combat earplugs. After punting in the Roundup litigation, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit supported common benefit assessments in a separate case. Find out who represents Whirlpool in California class actions over disclosures to consumers.

California

August 30, 2023, 5:04 AM

