News From Law.com

This week: The U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling on Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy plans that could have ramifications for other mass tort defendants. Reports show that multidistrict litigation is making up a growing percentage of the federal civil docket. Find out who stepped in to defend BIC USA Inc. in a proposed class action alleging the company's razors contain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

Delaware

July 03, 2024, 11:05 AM