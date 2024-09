News From Law.com

Continuing to recruit from King & Spalding, Paul Hastings said on Monday that it has hired M&A and corporate governance partner Timothy Fesenmyer in New York. Fesenmyer, who has been a partner at King & Spalding for the past six years, follows an 11-partner private credit group from K&S who moved to Paul Hastings a few months ago in several offices.

Legal Services

September 09, 2024, 6:00 AM