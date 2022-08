News From Law.com

Welcome to Law.com Class Actions: Critical Mass, a weekly briefing for class action and mass tort attorneys. Toxic tort attorneys across the country are getting ready for claims from veterans exposed to toxic water. A district court judge found an Ally Bank data leak was unlikely to harm consumers. Two years after an Eleventh Circuit decision barring incentive awards, attorneys are still asking for a rehearing.

New Jersey

August 10, 2022, 11:53 AM