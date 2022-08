News From Law.com

Welcome to Law.com Class Actions: Critical Mass, a weekly briefing for class action and mass tort attorneys. In a groundbreaking ruling, a bankruptcy judge found lawsuits over combat earplugs shouldn't be stayed against 3M. One week before a potentially damaging sanctions hearing, Facebook settled privacy lawsuits over the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Who is representing Sony and Amazon in class actions over allegedly defective PlayStation 5 game consoles?

California

August 31, 2022, 10:58 AM