Critic Takes Shot at Coral Gables Commission as City Attorne...

The city attorney for Coral Gables announced her resignation, effective late January, at a commission meeting Tuesday—which had at least one critic taking issue with whether some of the South Florida government officials she has represented for nearly a decade handled the process ethically. Miriam Soler Ramos, the city attorney of Coral Gables and the most recent president of the Cuban American Bar Association, has served in the public sector for more than two decades in various capacities.

Government

January 11, 2023, 1:40 PM