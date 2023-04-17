Who Got The Work

Francis A. Citera and Brian D. Straw of Greenberg Traurig have stepped in as defense counsel to Transform SR Brands in a class action over the company's Kenmore branded refrigerators. The complaint, filed March 2 in Illinois Northern District Court by Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, claims that the defendant knowingly sold refrigerators with a defective component. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John F. Kness, is 1:23-cv-01318, Cristofoletti et al v. Transform SR Brands, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 17, 2023, 3:55 AM

