New Suit - Product Liability

Weitz & Luxenberg filed a product liability lawsuit Thursday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of Anthony Cristiano and Kathleen Cristiano. The suit, targeting Exactech Inc., centers on personal injury claims arising from Exactech's Connexion GXL Liner. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05666, Cristiano et al v. Exactech, Inc. et al.

Health Care

September 22, 2022, 3:27 PM