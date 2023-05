New Suit - Consumer

Synchrony Bank and Monarch Recovery Management were sued on Friday in Florida Middle District Court for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit was brought by the Patti Zabaleta Law Group on behalf of Theresa Crispino. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00996, Crispino v. Synchrony Financial et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 05, 2023, 6:42 PM

Plaintiffs

Theresa Crispino

Plaintiffs

Patti Zabaleta Law Group

defendants

Synchrony Financial

Monarch Recovery Management, Inc.

