Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Barnes & Thornburg on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Purdue University to Indiana Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Delaney & Delaney and Kapitan Gomaa Law on behalf of a plaintiff who claims she was denied tenure and a promotion due to racial and gender-based bias. The case is 2:23-cv-00014, Crisan v. The Board of Trustees of Purdue University.