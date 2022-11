News From Law.com

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York on Monday informed a federal judge that criminal charges "are not forthcoming" in an investigation that led to a raid of former New York City mayor and Trump personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani's home and office. The investigation was related to Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine and his ties to Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas, who have both been sentenced to prison for violating campaign finance laws.

New York

November 14, 2022, 3:38 PM