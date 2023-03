News From Law.com

Tom Girardi, 83, was charged on Feb. 1 with stealing at least $18 million from clients of his Los Angeles law firm, Girardi Keese, over the past decade. Others have been indicted. We continue to report on the latest developments that have resulted from the criminal case against Girardi and the implications it could have on the legal field.

Government

March 07, 2023, 3:41 PM