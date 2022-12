Who Got The Work

Gabriel Canto of Freeman, Mathis & Gary has entered an appearance for GPM Irtx001 LLC, owner and lessee of an Irving, Texas-based Shell gas station, in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The action was filed Nov. 8 in Texas Northern District Court by the Strickland Law Firm on behalf of Brandon Crider. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ada Brown, is 3:22-cv-02511, Crider v. GPM Irtx001 LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 23, 2022, 6:42 AM