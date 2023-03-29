Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McGuireWoods on Wednesday removed a consumer class action against Continental Finance Company LLC and CKS Prime Investments LLC to Maryland District Court. The suit, filed by Gordon, Wolf & Carney, alleges that despite having no license to broker or lend money, Continental operated as a high-interest small-loan broker and utilized a 'rent-a-bank' scheme to obtain credit extensions for consumers. The court action, filed on behalf of consumer who held credit card accounts with Continental, seeks the return of payments made to the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00854, Crider v. Continental Finance Company, LLC et al.

March 29, 2023, 12:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Tracey I Crider

Plaintiffs

Gordon, Wolf & Carney, Chtd

defendants

CKS Prime Investments, LLC

Continental Finance Company, LLC

Continental Purchasing, LLC

defendant counsels

Protas Spivok And Collins LLC

McGuireWoods

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws