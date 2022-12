New Suit - Employment

Outten & Golden sued Holbrook Plastic Pipe Supply Friday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of a former employee. The complaint accuses Holbrook and owner Carolyn Olsen of wrongfully terminating the plaintiff after she raised concerns about the defendants' failure to rehire another employee after her military service. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-07685, Crianza v. Holbrook Plastic Pipe Supply, Inc. et al.

New York

December 17, 2022, 3:19 PM