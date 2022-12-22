New Suit - Trademark

Potter Anderson & Corroon and McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Crew Chiefs Corporation Thursday in Delaware District Court. The suit, filed on behalf of Crewchief Systems LLC, contends that the defendant's use of the 'Crew Chiefs' mark is confusingly similar to the plaintiff's mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01620, Crewchief Systems, LLC v. Crew Chiefs Corporation.

Aerospace & Defense

December 22, 2022, 4:39 PM