Crestbrook Insurance, a Nationwide company, sued Brandon Jones and William J. Pulte Thursday in Florida Southern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, brought by Phelps Dunbar, seeks a declaration that Crestbrook does not owe a duty to defend or indemnify Jones in an underlying lawsuit arising from defamatory statements he made claiming that Pulte was involved in criminal activity. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 9:23-cv-80489, Crestbrook Insurance Company v. Pulte et al.

March 30, 2023, 1:57 PM

Crestbrook Insurance Company

Phelps Dunbar

Brandon Jones

William J. Pulte

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute