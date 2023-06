New Suit

Crestbrook Insurance Co., a Nationwide subsidiary, sued Amarjit Kaur, Philip Pryor and Inderjit Singh Tuesday in Indiana Southern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The complaint, seeking a declaration that Crestbrook has no duty to pay any claim or settlement in connection with an underlying lawsuit, was brought by Lewis Wagner LLP. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01122, Crestbrook Insurance Co. v. Pryor.

Insurance

June 27, 2023, 11:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Crestbrook Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Lewis Wagner

defendants

Amarjit Kaur

Inderjit Singh

Philip Pryor

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute