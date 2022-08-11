Who Got The Work

M. Annie Santos, Daniel K. Ryan and Margarita Gokhberg from Hinshaw & Culbertson have stepped in to represent Life Insurance Company of North America in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The case, which pertains to long-term disability benefits, was filed June 27 in Minnesota District Court by Nolan Thompson Leighton & Tataryn on behalf of Darcy J. Cress. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eric C. Tostrud, is 0:22-cv-01664, Cress v. Life Insurance Company of North America.

