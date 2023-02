Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Goldberg Segalla on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Mars Wrigley Confectionery to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Furia & Turner on behalf of Luis Torres Crespo and Tsu Tsumi Cuebas Torres, alleges that Luis Torres Crespo became stuck for six hours while cleaning a Dove chocolate batching micron tank. The case is 5:23-cv-00744, Crespo et al. v. Mars Wrigley Confectionery US LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 27, 2023, 5:17 PM