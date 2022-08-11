Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wood Smith Henning & Berman on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's (Consortium #9226) and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint, which pertains to a disputed commercial property damage claim, was filed by Gibby Andry Law on behalf of Crescent City Surgical Operating Company. The case is 2:22-cv-02625, Crescent City Surgical Operating Company v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's (Consortium #9226) et al.

Insurance

August 11, 2022, 5:40 AM