Who Got The Work

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius partner Julie Silva Palmer has entered an appearance for Philips North America LLC in a pending environmental lawsuit arising from groundwater contamination. The case, filed July 5 in Massachusetts District Court by the Law Office of James P. Vander Salm on behalf of eight Millville residents, contend that their water wells have been contaminated with toxic chemicals released into groundwater from an underground storage tank at the defendant’s former manufacturing facility. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Margaret R. Guzman, is 4:23-cv-40078, Crenshaw et al v. Philips North America LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 24, 2023, 11:37 AM

