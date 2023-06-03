Who Got The Work

Fisher & Phillips partner David B. Lichtenberg has entered an appearance for JustWorks Employment Group and Kafene Inc. in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The complaint was filed April 19 in New York Southern District Court by Thorpelaw, P.A. on behalf of four female sales professionals who allege that they were subjected to gender-based bias and retaliation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska, is 1:23-cv-03283, Creighton et al v. Kafene, Inc. et al.

New York

June 03, 2023, 2:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Amber Moore

Debra Creighton

Kirsten Gohsler

Valerie Okunami

Plaintiffs

Thorpelaw, P.A.

defendants

JustWorks Employment Group, LLC

Kafene, Inc.

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination