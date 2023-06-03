Fisher & Phillips partner David B. Lichtenberg has entered an appearance for JustWorks Employment Group and Kafene Inc. in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The complaint was filed April 19 in New York Southern District Court by Thorpelaw, P.A. on behalf of four female sales professionals who allege that they were subjected to gender-based bias and retaliation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska, is 1:23-cv-03283, Creighton et al v. Kafene, Inc. et al.
New York
June 03, 2023, 2:14 PM