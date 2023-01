Who Got The Work

Joseph Tucker of Dinsmore & Shohl has entered an appearance for Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The case was filed Dec. 9 in Tennessee Eastern District Court by attorney Bennett Hirschhorn on behalf of James Creech. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J. Ronnie Greer, is 3:22-cv-00441, Creech v. Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC et al (JRG3).

Banking & Financial Services

January 23, 2023, 10:43 AM