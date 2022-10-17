Credit Suisse to Pay NJ $495 Million to Settle Mortgage-Back...

News From Law.com

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office announced that the state's Bureau of Securities reached a $495 million settlement in principle with Credit Suisse in a lawsuit over the sale of residential mortgage-backed securities in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, including $300 million in restitution to investors. New Jersey alleged that Credit Suisse violated the state's securities laws by making material misrepresentations about the risks of RMBS. Much of the conduct was alleged to have been perpetrated from the company's Princeton office.

New Jersey

October 17, 2022, 4:59 PM