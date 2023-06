New Suit - Trade Secrets

Holland & Hart filed a trade secret lawsuit Thursday in Wyoming District Court on behalf of Credit Sage. The complaint targets competitor Credit Wellness, a company purported to have been founded by high level employees of the plaintiff, for allegedly misappropriating confidential information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00110, Credit Sage LLC v. Credit Wellness LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

June 22, 2023, 8:53 PM

Credit Sage LLC

Holland & Hart

Credit Wellness LLC

