Creators of New Virtual Patent Marking Tech, Markr, Hope to ...

A new platform has been launched with the goal of helping patent owners better protect their products, while also giving them a better chance of maximizing damages against patent infringers. Grant Peters, a partner at Barnes & Thornburg in Chicago, and Jim Gastle, the co-founder of client viability tool Terrifio, have rolled out the new patent marking tool, Markr, with the hopes of reaching a wide range of users including patent owners, in-house counsel and patent law firms.

