Attorneys at Dentons on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Harleysville Preferred Insurance to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Ruberry Stalmack & Garvey on behalf of Creative Panel Systems, seeks defense and indemnification against underlying construction defect claims. The case is 1:23-cv-05012, Creative Panel Systems Inc. v. Harleysville Preferred Insurance Co.

July 31, 2023, 7:16 PM

