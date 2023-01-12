New Suit - Contract

Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell and Knobbe Martens Olson & Bear filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Delaware District Court on behalf of recruiting and consulting services company Creative Circle LLC. The suit pursues claims against Utopic, a full-service video post-production house, for allegedly failing to provide Creative Circle's client LivCor with the remainder of contracted work product in accordance with an executed subcontractor agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00024, Creative Circle, LLC v. Utopic, LLC.

Business Services

January 12, 2023, 6:16 AM