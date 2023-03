New Suit - Contract

CRC Insurance filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against former broker Robert Heslin on Monday in Arizona District Court. The suit, over an alleged loan default pursuant to a 'producer loan program,' was brought by Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00392, CRC Insurance Services LLC v. Heslin.

Banking & Financial Services

March 06, 2023, 7:46 PM