Paul A. Alarcon, Samuel Q. Schleier and Colton Parks from Bowman and Brooke and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison partners Robert A. Atkins and Randy Luskey have stepped in as defense counsel to Uber and Raiser LLC in a pending lawsuit. The complaint, over alleged sexual assault, was filed May 11 in California Northern District Court by Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise on behalf of a passenger. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, is 3:23-cv-02290, Crawford v. Uber Technologies, Inc. et al.
Technology
July 04, 2023, 7:25 AM