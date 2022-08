Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Wednesday removed a lawsuit seeking workers' compensation against Tristar Risk Management to Colorado District Court. The suit was filed by Taussig & Smith on behalf of a Mesa County jail employee who claims she contracted COVID-19 while working with inmates. The case is 1:22-cv-02248, Crawford v. Tristar Risk Management.

Insurance

August 31, 2022, 7:30 PM