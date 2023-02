Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Ryder Truck Rental Inc. and Kenneth Goforth to South Carolina District Court. The complaint, over alleged race-based employment discrimination and workplace harassment, was filed by the Horton Law Firm on behalf of Michael E. Crawford. The case is 7:23-cv-00561, Crawford v. Ryder Truck Rental, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

February 10, 2023, 11:58 AM