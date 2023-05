New Suit

Progressive and Montgomery Agency were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Friday in New Mexico District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was brought by Sloan Hatcher Perry Runge Robertson & Smith on behalf of Haley Crawford. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00433, Crawford v. Progressive Northern Insurance Co. et al.

May 19, 2023, 8:45 PM

Haley Crawford

Sloan, Hatcher, Perry, Runge, Robertson & Smith

Progressive Northern Insurance Company

Montgomery Agency, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract