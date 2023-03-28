Attorneys at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Tuesday removed a consumer class action against debt buyer Portfolio Recovery Associates and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Jones, Wolf & Kapasi, alleges that the defendant violated the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act by suing consumers over expired debts, and by disseminating deceptive communications to consumers. The case is 3:23-cv-01746, Crawford v. Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC et al.
Banking & Financial Services
March 28, 2023, 3:16 PM