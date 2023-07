Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Megabus to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Johnson & Alday on behalf of Stacey Crawford, who claims that she sustained injuries after a bus traveling from New Orleans, Louisiana to Atlanta, Georgia caught on fire. The case is 1:23-cv-03287, Crawford v. Megabus Northeast LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

July 27, 2023, 4:30 AM

Plaintiffs

Stacey Crawford

Plaintiffs

Johnson & Alday

Johnson & Alday, LLC

defendants

Megabus Northeast LLC

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims