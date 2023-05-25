Who Got The Work

Zachary A. Ahonen of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for CSX, the Florida-based railroad freight company, in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed April 10 in Indiana Southern District Court by the Kinas Law Office on behalf of a conductor who contends he was discriminated against on the basis of race. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young, is 3:23-cv-00051, Crawford v. CSX Transportation Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

May 25, 2023, 11:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Harrison Crawford

Plaintiffs

Kinas Law Office LLC

defendants

CSX Transportation Inc

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination