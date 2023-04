New Suit - Employment

CSX, the Florida-based railroad freight company, was hit with an employment lawsuit Monday in Indiana Southern District Court. The court action, filed by Kinas Law Office, alleges CSX managers discriminated against a conductor based on his race. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00051, Crawford v. CSX Transportation Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

April 10, 2023, 3:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Harrison Crawford

Plaintiffs

Kinas Law Office LLC

defendants

CSX Transportation Inc

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination