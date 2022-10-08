Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Foley & Mansfield on Friday removed an asbestos-related product liability lawsuit against Emerson Electric, General Electric, Genuine Parts, Honeywell International and other defendants to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Maune Raichle Hartley French & Mudd on behalf of William H. Crawford, who claims he developed mesothelioma as a result of exposure to asbestos due to the defendants' negligence. The case is 3:22-cv-05896, Crawford v. Armstrong International Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 08, 2022, 2:51 PM