New Suit - Product Liability

Target and Walmart were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Friday in Minnesota District Court. The case, part of a string of similar cases, was brought by Lockridge Grindal Nauen and Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles on behalf of a mother claiming that ingesting acetaminophen products for pain relief while pregnant caused her child to develop autism spectrum disorder. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:22-cv-02422, Crawford et al v. Target Corporation et al.