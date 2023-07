New Suit - Fraudulent Transfer

Kutak Rock and Baker Donelson filed a lawsuit Monday in Missouri Western District Court centered on an underlying $900,000 personal injury settlement. The suit, filed on behalf of Crawford & Co. and Broadspire Services, seeks the return of funds from Dr. Teresa Faye Morris, which she had allegedly obtained via fraud by a third party. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-03204, Crawford & Company et al v. Morris DDS PC et al.

Insurance

July 10, 2023, 8:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Broadspire Services, Inc.

Crawford & Company

Kutak Rock

defendants

Teresa Faye Morris DDS PC

Teresa Faye Morris, A/K/A Teresa F Moody

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct