New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Clorox was hit with a consumer class action Wednesday in Illinois Central District Court over its Clorox brand laundry sanitizer. The lawsuit, brought by Sheehan & Associates, contends that the products labeling is marketed as being able to 'kill 99.9% of bacteria on laundry' when no credible studies exists regarding the potential risk of bacteria survival and transmission on domestic laundry. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02225, Craw v. The Clorox Company.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 20, 2022, 7:19 AM