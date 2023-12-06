Who Got The Work

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati partners Katherine L. Henderson and Dylan G. Savage have stepped in to represent SunPower, a supplier of solar panels and renewable energy services, and the company's top executives in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed Oct. 27 in California Northern District Court by Block & Leviton, accuses the company of inaccurately reporting its cost of revenue and inventory metrics. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rita F. Lin, is 3:23-cv-05544, Craven v. SunPower Corporation et al.

Energy

December 06, 2023, 8:39 AM

