New Suit - Patent

Robins Kaplan filed a patent infringement and trade dress lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of lifestyle brand Crave Innovations Inc. The suit, which asserts four patents, pursues claims against Cotr Inc. for mimicking the entire line of Crave’s vibrators and selling and marketing a knock-off version of Crave's 'Vesper' vibrator necklace under its 'Le Wand' brand. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-10837, Crave Innovations, Inc. v. Cotr Inc.

Technology

December 23, 2022, 4:10 AM