Katherine Forrest, former federal judge and partner at Cravath Swaine & Moore, has jumped to Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. Paul Weiss said on Tuesday that Forrest will help handle major investigations, complex litigation and trials, along with criminal and regulatory enforcement matters, and her addition will expand the firm's antitrust litigation group.

January 17, 2023, 7:50 AM