David Portilla, who joined Cravath, Swaine & Moore in 2021 as a lateral from Debevoise & Plimpton and was head of Cravath's banking regulatory practice, has moved over to Davis, Polk & Wardwell, according to Law.com reporting.

April 10, 2023, 11:36 AM

