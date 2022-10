News From Law.com

Cravath Swaine & Moore, continuing to bolster its new Washington, D.C., office, said Monday that it has brought on Noah Joshua Phillips, a former commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission. Cravath said Phillips, a partner based in Washington, will co-chair its antitrust practice, advising clients on various antitrust issues, including mergers, business conduct and compliance, litigation and investigations.

October 17, 2022, 5:45 AM