News From Law.com

Latham & Watkins bolstered its public company M&A practice with the addition of veteran Cravath, Swaine & Moore M&A partner Andrew Elken, accounced on Monday. Elken, who had been at Cravath since beginning his legal career in 2009, will be based out of the firm's New York office.

Legal Services - Large Law

August 21, 2023, 11:01 AM

nature of claim: /