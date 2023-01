News From Law.com

Brown Rudnick expanded its crisis management litigation and government response group by adding Cravath, Swaine & Moore litigation attorney Charles Munn as a partner in New York as the firm focuses on building a position as a go-to firm for crisis management litigation and investigations. Munn, who joined the Am Law 200 firm on Tuesday, focuses his practice on complex commercial litigation.

January 04, 2023, 9:48 AM